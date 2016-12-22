puzzle
ACROSS
1 Inflatable lifesaver
5 California border lake
10 ___ Linda, Calif.
14 Slick with lubricant
15 Love, French-style
16 Common and Christian
17 Works Christmas eve?
20 Men and women
21 Mania
22 Letters for a toddler
24 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper
25 "Erie Canal" mule
27 2,000 pounds
28 Web-footed males
30 "Out," to an editor
31 Suffix for the very best
32 Munro's nom de plume
33 Brilliant
35 What a good weepie does?
39 Ore of lead
40 Ancient South American empire
43 Start to function?
46 Like some food orders
47 Well-seasoned stew
49 "What was ___ think?"
50 Female sheep
51 Charged-up atom
52 Tiny
53 Drummer Ringo
55 Refuse to take no for an answer
57 Has a long-awaited meal?
62 Frosts cupcakes
63 More sick
64 Opera feature
65 Button on a butcher's scale
66 Manicurist's board
67 Class ender
DOWN
1 One way to cross a river
2 Breathe it in
3 Griddle creation
4 Use an old IBM Selectric
5 Brownish grays
6 Abundant
7 Thing to never give up
8 "Days of ___ Lives"
9 Palindromic "before"
10 Look rudely
11 Showily adorned
12 Passover dumplings
13 Give the OK
18 Filet favorite
19 Cornea's companion
22 Classified things
23 One of Victoria's secrets
25 Nasal dividers
26 Nautical direction that avoids the wind
29 Card in a royal flush
30 "Beats me," slangily
33 Attack on a fort
34 Navy lockup
36 Steady twosome
37 Like a snail
38 Winter accessory in Buffalo
41 Give a signal to
42 Munched
43 Loner
44 Infamous New York prison riot site
45 Auto repair shop offering
47 Beads for the prayerful
48 Licorice-flavored liqueur
51 Conclude from the facts
54 Swell, as a river
55 Speck in the ocean
56 Pierce with a harpoon
58 Hotfoot it
59 Horrible Freddy's street
60 Shutout score, in soccer
61 Guy's go-with
solution