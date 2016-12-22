Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Inflatable lifesaver

  5 California border lake

 10 ___ Linda, Calif.

 14 Slick with lubricant

 15 Love, French-style

 16 Common and Christian

 17 Works Christmas eve?

 20 Men and women

 21 Mania

 22 Letters for a toddler

 24 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper

 25 "Erie Canal" mule

 27 2,000 pounds

 28 Web-footed males

 30 "Out," to an editor

 31 Suffix for the very best

 32 Munro's nom de plume

 33 Brilliant

 35 What a good weepie does?

 39 Ore of lead

 40 Ancient South American empire

 43 Start to function?

 46 Like some food orders

 47 Well-seasoned stew

 49 "What was ___ think?"

 50 Female sheep

 51 Charged-up atom

 52 Tiny

 53 Drummer Ringo

 55 Refuse to take no for an answer

 57 Has a long-awaited meal?

 62 Frosts cupcakes

 63 More sick

 64 Opera feature

 65 Button on a butcher's scale

 66 Manicurist's board

 67 Class ender

DOWN

  1 One way to cross a river

  2 Breathe it in

  3 Griddle creation

  4 Use an old IBM Selectric

  5 Brownish grays

  6 Abundant

  7 Thing to never give up

  8 "Days of ___ Lives"

  9 Palindromic "before"

 10 Look rudely

 11 Showily adorned

 12 Passover dumplings

 13 Give the OK

 18 Filet favorite

 19 Cornea's companion

 22 Classified things

 23 One of Victoria's secrets

 25 Nasal dividers

 26 Nautical direction that avoids the wind

 29 Card in a royal flush

 30 "Beats me," slangily

 33 Attack on a fort

 34 Navy lockup

 36 Steady twosome

 37 Like a snail

 38 Winter accessory in Buffalo

 41 Give a signal to

 42 Munched

 43 Loner

 44 Infamous New York prison riot site

 45 Auto repair shop offering

 47 Beads for the prayerful

 48 Licorice-flavored liqueur

 51 Conclude from the facts

 54 Swell, as a river

 55 Speck in the ocean

 56 Pierce with a harpoon

 58 Hotfoot it

 59 Horrible Freddy's street

 60 Shutout score, in soccer

 61 Guy's go-with

