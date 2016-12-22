puzzle





ACROSS



1 Inflatable lifesaver



5 California border lake



10 ___ Linda, Calif.



14 Slick with lubricant



15 Love, French-style



16 Common and Christian



17 Works Christmas eve?



20 Men and women



21 Mania



22 Letters for a toddler



24 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper



25 "Erie Canal" mule



27 2,000 pounds



28 Web-footed males



30 "Out," to an editor



31 Suffix for the very best



32 Munro's nom de plume



33 Brilliant



35 What a good weepie does?



39 Ore of lead



40 Ancient South American empire



43 Start to function?



46 Like some food orders



47 Well-seasoned stew



49 "What was ___ think?"



50 Female sheep



51 Charged-up atom



52 Tiny



53 Drummer Ringo



55 Refuse to take no for an answer



57 Has a long-awaited meal?



62 Frosts cupcakes



63 More sick



64 Opera feature



65 Button on a butcher's scale



66 Manicurist's board



67 Class ender

DOWN



1 One way to cross a river



2 Breathe it in



3 Griddle creation



4 Use an old IBM Selectric



5 Brownish grays



6 Abundant



7 Thing to never give up



8 "Days of ___ Lives"



9 Palindromic "before"



10 Look rudely



11 Showily adorned



12 Passover dumplings



13 Give the OK



18 Filet favorite



19 Cornea's companion



22 Classified things



23 One of Victoria's secrets



25 Nasal dividers



26 Nautical direction that avoids the wind



29 Card in a royal flush



30 "Beats me," slangily



33 Attack on a fort



34 Navy lockup



36 Steady twosome



37 Like a snail



38 Winter accessory in Buffalo



41 Give a signal to



42 Munched



43 Loner



44 Infamous New York prison riot site



45 Auto repair shop offering



47 Beads for the prayerful



48 Licorice-flavored liqueur



51 Conclude from the facts



54 Swell, as a river



55 Speck in the ocean



56 Pierce with a harpoon



58 Hotfoot it



59 Horrible Freddy's street



60 Shutout score, in soccer



61 Guy's go-with





solution






