Imported Santas coming to Shanghai for Xmas

Santa Claus Village in the Lapland region of Finland have exported 50 Santas to Shanghai to celebrate Christmas in the city, the Shanghai Morning Post reported.



With white beards, leather boots and red coats with white fur cuffs, the imported Santas can currently be seen ringing bells at a local shopping mall as part of its annual Christmas special.



They are the only professionally trained Santas in the world and were issued authorized certificates from the Finnish government.



According to the local organizers, each Santa Claus works for 8 hours per day at the mall and poses for up to 600 photos per day with families.



In response to rumors that these foreign expert Santas earn hundreds of thousands of yuan during their short stint in Shanghai, mall staff confirmed that they do earn a comfortable living.





