Beijing lifts red alert as cold air disperses smog

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2016 shows the morning scenery of the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing lifted a red alert for air pollution on Wednesday night as cold air dispersed the smog that affected the city for days. (Xinhua/Li He)

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2016 shows the morning scenery at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing lifted a red alert for air pollution on Wednesday night as cold air dispersed the smog that affected the city for days. (Xinhua/Li He)

The combo photo (up) shows morning scenery of Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China, from Dec. 17 to 22, and the comparison photo (below) shows morning scenery of Beijing's CBD on Dec. 22, 2016. Beijing lifted a red alert for air pollution on Wednesday night as cold air dispersed the smog that affected the city for days. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken from the Tiananmen Square on Dec. 22, 2016 shows the sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing lifted a red alert for air pollution on Wednesday night as cold air dispersed the smog that affected the city for several days. (Xinhua/Li He)