Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"It is more like a menace than a gift."With Christmas drawing near, many Chinese have become fond of exchanging gifts, with some gift-exchange programs having bizarre rules. A netizen recently shared a photo of a present she received: a pig head with an orange in its mouth, according to xinmin.cn. Since the rule of the exchange was to "use it no matter what," she sought out public opinions on social media, none which has been very helpful.