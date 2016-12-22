Should foreigners teach Christmas to Chinese children?

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

China is technically an Atheist country, but in recent decades it has begun to accept the re-emerging presence of Christianity. Additionally, China is increasingly welcoming of devoutly faithful foreigners.



This is especially prevalent in Shanghai, where the city's large expat population is privileged to have an equally large number of churches and temples. But when it comes to teaching Christian holidays at Chinese schools, how far is the city willing to let foreigners go?



Christmas is, almost internationally and definitely in Western countries, celebrated one way or another by all. Our societies literally embrace this spiritual holiday by giving everyone time off from work and school to be together with our families, watch Christmas-themed television programming, and, yes, shop.



Even if you do not attend mass or buy a Christmas tree for your living room, simply by taking a day off on December 25 you are part of the festivities.



In Shanghai, China's shopping capital, the entire city is currently completely covered in tinsel and lights and large fake Christmas trees. And yet, the soul of Shanghai has not yet embraced the concept of Christmas.



By my reference to "soul," I mean that beyond all the superficial decorations and shopping mall sales, the average Chinese has absolutely no understanding of the true meaning of, or history behind, Christmas.



But I have on occasion met some open-minded Chinese families who want to incorporate more Western culture into their child's life to prepare them for their future lives in a globalized world. This brings me to the debate on whether foreigners should be teaching Christmas in schools in China.



On the one hand, it seems that we bear a responsibility to explain our cultures and customs from back home to Chinese students to enlighten their minds.



As a teacher, I believe that my role is not just to teach academics but also inspire and expand their understanding of the world.



But rather than dwell on the religious elements of Christmas - because this is a touchy issue even in England and the US, where Christmas is often celebrated for social rather than spiritual reasons - I suggest that we focus on whether foreign educators in China should teach the more cultural aspects of Christmas.



Chinese teachers tend to view as silly things like Santa Claus, reindeer, elves and even gift exchanges. But this can be the fun, interactive experience that Chinese children need to absorb and assimilate foreign concepts. The heavy, serious stuff comes later. I do believe that teaching about culture aids teaching a new language.



Perhaps Chinese teachers think it is too much to teach Chinese children about Christmas alongside their own various festivals, as China has many ancient traditions that have lived on over the millennia.



Nevertheless, Christmas is a unique, "magical" holiday that has bestowed family values on generations of Western children and can do the same for Chinese families. If I can be honest here, even in my 20s I often get caught up in the excitement of the Christmas spirit because it reminds me of home.



And even though I won't be coming home for Christmas this year, the reason my fellow expats and I are celebrating the holiday in Shanghai this weekend, the reason I currently have a real Christmas tree in my bedroom and the reason I persist in teaching Christmas at my school is because the occasion is indelibly part of our culture, our lives and our hearts and our souls.



I hope this discussion will prompt more consideration of whether we as foreigners are teaching Christmas to educate and inspire our Chinese students or rather just to satisfy our own homesickness and loneliness.



Because unless we can actually manage to provide our students that same magical feeling in class that Westerners feel on Christmas morning, is there really any point?



After all, just singing some Christmas carols, asking your students to draw a card and teaching them vocabulary like "reindeer" holds little significance for them and just clutters up their brains with yet another English word they'll never really need to know in their lives.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.