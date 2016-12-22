Govt constraints succeed in curtailing surging home prices, though more restrictions believed on the way

China's real estate market grew overheated in 2016 as home prices in first-tier and some second-tier cities surged several times earlier this year. In response, local governments in about 20 cities rolled out home purchasing restrictions in October. Although the market has since cooled, experts said it remains under pressure and faces some challenges in the coming year. The Chinese government has showed its determination to stabilize the real estate market and crack down on speculative buying.

Residential buildings in Shijingshan district, Beijing, in October Photo: CFP