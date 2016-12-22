2016 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival celebrated in Toronto

Performers play with fire during the 2016 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 21, 2016. With lanterns, fire and unique performances, the Toronto's traditional event celebrated the longest night of the year on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A reveller takes part in the 2016 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 21, 2016. With lanterns, fire and unique performances, the Toronto's traditional event celebrated the longest night of the year on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Performers play with fire during the 2016 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 21, 2016. With lanterns, fire and unique performances, the Toronto's traditional event celebrated the longest night of the year on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People take part in the 2016 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 21, 2016. With lanterns, fire and unique performances, the Toronto's traditional event celebrated the longest night of the year on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)