Man sentenced to prison for fake Disneyland tix

A man was recently convicted of fraud and sentenced to 3 years and 3 months in prison for selling over 200 fake Disneyland tickets, according to thepaper.cn.



The accused, surnamed Zheng, confessed that he initially purchased a real e-ticket through Disneyland's official website, and then used some special softwares to change the date as well as the code number.



He finally printed several tickets out and mailed them to other online buyers.



From April he earned a total profit of 68,000 yuan ($9,785), selling each ticket at 499 yuan per adult and 375 yuan per child. It is reported that 38 buyers fell for his scheme.



"I couldn't afford to pay my mortgage. My credit card was overdrawn, and I lost money in the stock market last year," Zheng said. "I thought of this way to make quick money."





