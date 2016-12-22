Why I married a Chinese man

Expats and locals alike tend to have the impression that Chinese men and Western women are not interested in dating each other and are far from compatible when it comes to marriage. But the situation has changed in recent years, with interracial relationships between Chinese males and foreign females reportedly on the rise. To glean some insight into this phenomenon, the Global Times spoke with three female expats in Shanghai about their love life with a Chinese husband.



Korean-American Juli Min was married earlier this year to a Shanghainese man. They first met in New York City in 2013, while they were both working in the finance industry. Min's husband had already been living in the US for years, first as a postgraduate student. She'd never dated someone with an accent, but that didn't deter her, nor did it hinder the two from having in-depth conversations.



A shared cultural foundation in pop culture or music was never a requirement for them. Through a daily intellectual exchange of ideas, they gradually felt more connected. After dating for around one and a half months they were nearly inseparable. Even when they were apart, Min was flattered by his sweet gestures and frequent attentions.



"Sometimes he would pick me up from work, or bring me a bouquet of flowers. He often would text me during the day to ask how I am doing," she explained.



Min realized that she was dating a true gentleman. "He never even tried to kiss me for the first three months! I was surprised, but also very happy with how respectful he was of my space and comfort," Min said. "Sometimes you meet an American guy and he expects a kiss after the first date - which is ridiculous!"



After two years of steady dating, the Korean-American and the Shanghainese decided to tie the knot. Their interracial marriage received blessings from both their parents.



"He is everything I like: smart, fun, interested in trying new things. He is also everything that is good for me: practical, rational, caring and supportive," Min said. "The biggest difference between us is not that he is Chinese and I am Korean-American, but that he is a mathematician and I am an artist."



Min was relieved when, at the start of their domestic cohabitation together as husband and wife, she noticed that he was more than willing to share household chores with her. She believes this trait was influenced by his family and regional culture.



"My Shanghainese father-in-law does the cooking and cleaning in their family and is a very domesticated man. Probably from seeing that, my husband is also happy to help around the house," Min said. "Southern Chinese men are not hung up about traditional macho gender roles as much as American or Korean men."



Despite the good side, Min admitted that there were challenges in their cross-cultural relationship. For example, the question of where to settle down is more complicated for such marriages. She said she agreed to move to Shanghai as her husband has better career opportunities here.



"For an international couple, traveling to see family, taking care of elderly parents, and letting grandparents feel close to their grandchildren all become more complicated issues," she added.







Interracial relationships between Chinese males and foreign females have been reportedly on the rise in recent years. Photos: IC

Marry the guy, marry the family



Swedish national Maja-Stina J. Wang also married a Shanghainese man. In 1999 they were classmates at the same teacher training college in Denmark. They became friends, but it was during a class trip to South Asia that their friendship developed into something more.



For the program's long drives across India, her husband was one of the three drivers, usually at night; Maja-Stina was his co-driver and map-reader.



"We would sit there together, just the two of us, driving through the night talking about life and dreams while the others were sleeping at the back of the bus. Sometimes he would sing a song to me in Chinese, it was a romantic song, The Curved Moon," she said.



It is also noteworthy that almost the whole class got sick during their stay in India, and she fell gravely ill. "Only my husband was not sick. We joked that he had a Chinese stomach," she said. "So he brought me to a hospital and then would visit me there twice every day and stay for as long as the nurses would allow him."



After dating for a year following their trip to India, the students got hitched. Maja-Stina was only 20 years old at the time; in Sweden it is rare to marry at such a young age, but she felt that he was the man of her dreams and decided to take the plunge. Getting married also ensured that her husband would be able to stay abroad as a legal Swedish citizen.



"After I made that decision, I called my parents and told them. They didn't say no," she said. Her new husband's parents were elated. The first time Maja-Stina visited Shanghai as Mrs Wang, her Chinese in-laws held a wedding banquet and bought her beautiful dresses to wear. "They treated me like a princess," she said, smiling.



She went on to study theater in Sweden, where the young couple lived together for the next five years, while her husband was accepted to one of the top Swedish engineering schools. Eventually, she felt compelled to try living in China. "By that time he had learned my language and culture, so I thought it fair that I should learn his."



Ironically, she'd have to go alone due to her husband's commitments in Sweden. For the first couple of months she lived with her in-laws here in Shanghai, which is when she noticed that family values in China are extremely different from that in Europe.



She explained that she had lived apart from her own parents since the age of 16, which is why being doted over by her Chinese in-laws took some getting used to. "I gradually learned that in China you don't just marry the guy, you actually marry a whole family. That for me is one of the biggest cultural differences."



Today the couple live together in Shanghai, where their first child was born. This in turn has opened Maja-Stina's eyes to even more cultural differences, with her in-laws insisting on helping raise their grandchild.



"This creates bit of a cultural clash, especially as our ways of educating children sometimes are not the same," she said.



She explained, for example, that she had proudly taught her toddler to eat by himself, but on the days that her in-laws spent with him they insisted on hand-feeding him, which negated all her efforts; suddenly the boy was no longer willing to eat by himself when she was with him.



"This was a really a hard issue to solve," Maja-Stina sighed. "As a mother I don't want to bring up my child in a way I don't believe is good for him; but meanwhile, my in-laws feel heartbroken if they cannot be involved in raising him. I know that everything they do is out of love."



Child-rearing by committee



American expat Heather Roberts (pseudonym) married a man from North China's Hebei Province and now also lives with her Chinese in-laws, whom she had only met a couple of times prior to their wedding.



"After we got married and had our son, we all started living together. I am blessed that his parents were very welcoming, and we all share the same attitude for respecting each other," Roberts said. "But do we always agree? No. Do we usually agree? Well, also no. But do we all support each other as a family? Yes!"



Roberts said that her in-laws are happy to help with child-rearing responsibilities as well as household tasks. But she admitted that sometimes she must make compromises that are contradictory to her independent American spirit.



"It is never easy living all together, particularly when as a parent you want to make decisions about your children but now you have a committee who wants to have a discussion about the decisions. This is when I need my husband's support."



Working in the ESL education field in Shanghai, Roberts met her future husband while he was a student at her school. More talkative and engaging than the average shy Chinese student, he left a deep impression on Roberts.



"I first referred to my husband, who I didn't really know at the time, as the 'story man.' He would make his way around our school talking to all the staff, whoever had time to listen, and retell Chinese folk tales in English that he had recently learned," she laughed.



She soon found herself quite smitten by his confidence and willingness to learn new things. "We went out with a group of friends and chatted the whole night. Then, on Valentine's Day, he asked me to dinner. I accepted and the rest is history," Roberts said, adding that they didn't date long before moving in together.



During the first six months of their courtship, the man's parents somehow discovered that he was dating a Caucasian female. They were, according to Roberts, quite worried for him, and even told their son to "be careful."



She now sees this as a natural first response from any parents whose child is involved in an interracial romance.



Despite uncertainties and expected challenges, Roberts accepted his proposal after one year of cohabitation. During the period they lived together, she got to know him as someone who consistently made her smile, feel safe and feel loved.



"He is patient and always focuses on my well-being. I felt like he was family even before we got married, because family always sticks by your side when you are not satisfied with life, work or even them," she said.



Though Roberts is content with her new married life in China, she suggested that for foreign women who cannot embrace new customs or face frequent challenges, they'd best think twice before marrying someone from another country.



"Any marriage is a challenge. Being in a multicultural one does not make it any easier. I wake up every day and have some challenge fall in my lap. As much as possible I try to make it into an opportunity," she said.



"Sometimes I fail and fall. But overall the adversity I experience in my relationship with my husband, his family, my family, being a mother and a working mom, living between countries, has made me what I am today. I embrace all as an opportunity for growth," Roberts said.



"I wouldn't change it for the world."