Going abroad

China's outbound direct investment maintained rapid growth in 2016. Domestic investors conducted non-financial direct investment in more than 7,500 companies in 164 countries and regions, with value soaring 55.3 percent year-on-year to $161.7 billion in the first 11 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce
showed.
In particular, Chinese investment into Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa highlighted the country's global economic cooperation.
The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
links China and Southeast Asian countries, strongly boosting bilateral trade and investment. Expert said the completion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership would further strengthen economic cooperation in the region.
Meanwhile, Chinese companies also attach importance to investment in Africa due to their confidence in the continent's economy and growing risk-management capacity. Africa's drive to industrialize facilitates international capacity cooperation and infrastructure investment from China.
Highlighted by President Xi Jinping
's visit to Latin American countries in November, China's relations with these economies also made progress. China became the second-largest trading partner of Latin America in 2016 and the country's infrastructure investment there also gained momentum.