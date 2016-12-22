In Southeast Asia, trade and investment performed well; RCEP agreement will deepen cooperation

Trade between China and ASEAN in 2016
Visitors check handicrafts at the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanjing, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on September 12 Photo: CFP
China-Southeast Asia economic relations improved in 2016, amid a complex global economic situation.
In the first 11 months of 2016, trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) totaled $404.87 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
While the trade figure represents a 5.1 percent year-on-year decline, China's trade with Southeast Asian countries still performed relatively well, compared with the country's overall foreign trade contraction of 6.9 percent during the same period, Wang Jun, deputy director of the Department of Information at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the Global Times Monday.
The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
initiative proposed by China links the nation with ASEAN.
China and ASEAN are key partners. China has become the biggest trading partner of ASEAN, which in turn serves as a large market for China, Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan said at a news conference on July 29 in Beijing.
The outlook for bilateral industrial cooperation is bright thanks to the increasingly integrated industry chains in China and Southeast Asian countries, according to Gao.
During Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's four-day visit to China in mid-October, the two countries signed 13 cooperation agreements in sectors including trade, investment, tourism and infrastructure construction, said a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
in October.
China's direct investment into Indonesia, ASEAN's largest economy, hit $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2016, almost three times the level for the whole of 2015, The Jakarta Post reported in December.
Credit Suisse Group AG forecast China's direct investment in the six largest economies in ASEAN will total nearly $16 billion in 2016, Bloomberg reported on December 11.
Southeast Asian countries' investment into China also grew fast in 2016. For example, Malaysia's investment surged to $2.1 million in the first 11 months of the year, 13 times the level for the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Commerce
showed on Monday.
On December 9, China and Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding in Beijing on railway construction development.
Meanwhile, China attaches importance to increasing trade and economic partnerships by strengthening people-to-people communication.
China supports the designation of 2017 as the China-ASEAN Year of Tourism Cooperation, and it has a goal of boosting two-way tourist arrivals to 30 million annually by 2020, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
told the 19th China-ASEAN Summit
in September.
"To raise bilateral trade and investment and deepen cooperative relationships, participants involved should also further promote trade and investment liberalization by accelerating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiation," said Wang.
The RCEP would bring together the 10 countries of?ASEAN, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.?
The 16th RCEP negotiations were held in Indonesia from December 6 to 10, with representatives agreeing to finish negotiations in 2017, the Xinhua News Agency reported on December 13.