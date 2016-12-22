Investments from China contribute to Latin American countries’ economic upgrade

Trade between China and Latin America in 2016

China's economic relations with Latin American countries, highlighted by President Xi Jinping 's visit in mid-November, offer great opportunities despite some challenges due to local economic conditions.In the first half of 2016, trade between China and Latin America dropped 11.3 percent to $99.2 billion, partly due to the overall global sluggish demand, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). Despite the decline, China still became the region's second-largest trading partner this year.China's foreign direct investment (FDI) into Latin America also stands to gain.For example, in November, the Coca Code Sinclair hydroelectric station, constructed by State-owned PowerChina International Group with capacity of 1,500 megawatts, went into operation in Ecuador. In October, Envision Energy was awarded a contract to install its 2.5 megawatt turbines at four wind farms with total capacity of 186 megawatts in Argentina.Resource-rich Latin American countries have struggled with plunging global commodity prices in recent years, which has hurt the region's export-driven economy. At this time, projects like the hydroelectric station and turbines, "with a focus on infrastructure and new energy, will provide [these countries] with the stimulus to upgrade their current economic structure, and even serve as a new engine of growth," Jiang Shixue, director of Latin American Studies at Shanghai University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.These investments come as international organizations such as the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank, as well as countries like the US, have closed their doors for lending to the region this year.Therefore, the condition-free and flexible loans, provided mostly by the China Development Bank and China Export-Import Bank, "are growing into an important source of funds for the region," Jiang noted.Progress in bilateral economic relations is also in line with the target mapped out by President Xi at the Forum of China and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in January 2015, during which he vowed to increase China's investment in Latin America to $250 billion within a decade. He also forecast that annual bilateral trade could hit $500 billion in a decade.In 2015, China's FDI into Latin America stood at $29 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year, according to the MOFCOM.New areas of cooperation such as e-commerce will feature in China-Latin America economic ties, according to a guidance document on China's investment in Latin America released by the MOFCOM in December.There are, though, certain challenges.Unstable local political and economic conditions pose a major hurdle. Certain projects invested in by Chinese companies in Venezuela and Mexico were called off either due to local parties' conflicts or skyrocketing inflation rates.Another challenge is the private investment model in the region, generally the Public-Private Partnership model. Chinese contractors are unfamiliar with this model, while their competitors in the US and Europe have accumulated rich experience and built a sound foundation in this area, Jiang noted. "Chinese firms need time to adapt to this new mode."