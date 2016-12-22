US dollar loses steam ahead of holidays

Source:Reuters Published: 2016/12/22 18:33:39

Expectations for more frequent rate hikes put floor under greenback





The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, last stood at 103.02, receding from the 103.65 mark on Tuesday, its highest since December 2002.



Still the dollar's decline was limited as the Federal Reserve signaled more frequent rate hikes in 2017, on expectations for faster economic growth under the incoming Trump Administration.



While trade is expected to slow ahead of Christmas, the market's near-term focus Thursday was on a big batch of US economic data due later in the day, including revised GDP, durable goods orders for November, and weekly initial jobless claims.



"The market is relatively quiet on a holiday mood, but if the US economic data is worse than the market expects, the dollar is likely to be sold further," said Kumiko Ishikawa, FX market analyst at Sony Financial Holdings.



The dollar index has gained more than 5 percent since the November 8



The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.0430, rebounding from $1.0352 on Tuesday, the lowest since January 2003.



The common currency could come under pressure as investors contemplate the future of the ailing Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third largest lender.



The world's oldest bank has all but failed to pull off a last-ditch private sector rescue plan, making a state rescue appear inevitable, sources said on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's new government is likely to meet this week to issue an emergency decree to inject capital into the bank, which the European Central Bank has judged the weakest of the eurozone's major banks.



But such state aid could prove to be politically explosive given that investors are required to bear losses under EU bailout rules and could undermine confidence in the country's wider banking sector, which is saddled with a third of the eurozone's total bad loans.



The Swedish crown booked its biggest gains in about 10 months versus the euro on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank voted by a small margin to extend its bond purchase program.

