Stocks mixed on SOE reform, tight liquidity

Chinese mainland stocks were mixed on Thursday, as strength in shares of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was offset by persisting tight liquidity in the wake of a bond scandal.



The CSI 300 index, which rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, fell 0.09 percent to 3,335.67 points on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.07 percent to 3,139.56 points.



The Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.06 percent to 10,306.92 points.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's NASDAQ-style board for high-tech and emerging start-ups, slumped 0.27 percent to 1,986.27 points.



Mainland stock markets opened lower on Thursday morning, but were later lifted by blue chips that stand to benefit from rising expectations for mix-ownership reforms for SOEs, according to a report on the news portal sina.com.



PetroChina Co advanced 2.9 percent and China Nuclear Industry Construction Co jumped 5.87 percent.



Sealand Securities, a brokerage embroiled in a bond scandal, said on Wednesday it would take responsibility for forged bond agreements.



In the wake of the scandal, China's central bank has asked its branches to look into entrusted bond holding agreements between some banks and non-financial firms.



Reuters reported on Thursday that China's insurance regulator was making it much harder for insurers to get new licenses, in the latest move to rein in some insurers' aggressive stock investments.





