BritCham Shanghai hosts Christmas mixer for Chinese returnees

Source:Global Times Published: 2016/12/22 19:03:39
The British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai's Chinese Returnee UK Alumni Focus Group recently collaborated with 10 Shanghai-based UK alumni chapters to host the Chamber's largest UK Alumni Christmas Mixer. Attracting over 260 Chinese returnees, the mixer united alumni from universities all around the UK to enjoy Christmas in the heart of Shanghai.

As the night went on, attendees rekindled precious memories over the tastiest of Shanghai's mince pies, refreshing beverages and other festive snacks. An evening game of Secret Santa saw attendees bonding and forming new friendships over a gift exchange.

By bringing together Chinese alumni graduating from a range of different years, attendees were able to share their unique experiences and insights with one another. With the mixer rounding off the end of the Chamber's calendar, they hope for continued success next year.

Joint organizers:

The Aston University Alumni Shanghai Chapter

Cardiff Uni Alumni China

KCL Alumni Committee

London Business School Shanghai Alumni Club

Shanghai Oxford and Cambridge Society

UAL Shanghai Alumni Association

University of Birmingham Alumni China

The University of Bristol Shanghai Alumni Network

The University of Sheffield in Shanghai

University of Reading and Henley Business School Alumni Association, China

Source: British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai

Chinese returnees participate at BritCham Shanghai's largest-ever UK Alumni Christmas Mixer. Photos: Courtesy of the chamber


 
Newspaper headline: Alumni united


