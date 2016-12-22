Professional women celebrate connections in IPWS Christmas connector

The International Professional Women's Society (IPWS) recently joined the British Chamber Shanghai's Women in Business Focus Group, AustCham, SwissCham, BenCham and MayCham for an evening of conversations, connections and celebrations.Networks were shared and experiences exchanged for some of Shanghai's top professionals along with a large group of touring doctoral candidates from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. The visiting students are studying International Psychology with a focus on cultural, cross-cultural, and indigenous psychologies.While in Shanghai, the students will complete a group project on Women's Empowerment Principles by observing working females in China. The students are interested in growing their awareness of Chinese culture and organizations in China.During the evening, IPWS presented a cheque for 10,500 yuan ($1,510) to graduates of the World Academy of the Future of Women (WAFW ) following a series of fundraising campaigns at this year's Women Leadership Summit earlier this year.WAFW is the main beneficiary, which strongly supports empowering women through the discovery of their passion, purpose and paths to success, calling forth the full expression of human possibilities through collaborative and inclusive partnerships.Source: IPWS

IPWS' Christmas connector allows participants to celebrate connections made in the past year. Photos: Courtesy of Gilles and IPWS