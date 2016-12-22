4-year-old boy drives motorized toy car 3km on streets for McDonald's fix

Police in Taiwan found a 4-year-old boy who drove 3 kilometers in city traffic in a motorized toy car on Tuesday.



The boy told officers he was heading to McDonald's to buy some French fries.



Officers in the city of Tainan responded after the young boy was spotted driving a toy BMW around 8 am.



Good Samaritans had stopped the boy, surnamed Lin, in his car and waited for police to arrive.



Police took the boy to a local station just when the boy's parents arrived to report him missing.



Lin's mother told officers she had woken up that day to find her son had disappeared.



Officers said Lin had driven a total 3 kilometers from his home and was heading to buy his favorite snack - McDonald's fries.



The boy was released into the custody of his grateful parents.



It was not reported if the boy had any money on him to pay for the fries.



