Viral video of apple-selling mom dressed as Santa raises cash for her child’s leukemia treatment

A Central China mother who had no luck selling apples in the winter cold while dressed as Santa to save her son's life witnessed a Christmas miracle the next day.

Li Heng of Hefei, Anhui Province received an outpouring of donations after video of her kneeling in the streets selling Christmas eve apples, a recent tradition among Chinese, went viral on social media Wednesday.

She has so far received more than 500,000 yuan ($71,984) from generous people across the country to treat her 7-year-old son, Jiale, who suffers from leukemia.

The family has spent 800,000 yuan ($115,174) in medical bills since Jiale was diagnosed four years ago.

But with the family savings gone and a recent downturn in Jiale's health, Li hit the streets of Hefei dressed as Santa in the hopes she could sell apples for 10 yuan ($1.44).

The custom of gifting apples (pingguo) on Christmas Eve (pinganye) comes from a play on words in Chinese.

But after two hours of kneeling in the biting wind, Li only had two takers.

While Li knelt in the street, her husband sat at Jiale's hospital bed as the boy ran a fever.

"He weighs only 20 kilograms now," said the husband with tears in his eyes. "We will never give up on him."

Thankfully, uploaded video of Li kneeling touched hearts on social media.

Li said the support has been so great that she has stopped taking donations, as family has enough money to cover another round of medication and treatment.



