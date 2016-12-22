How long will ‘dark Internet’ control us?

By Rong Xiaoqing Source:Global Times Published: 2016/12/22

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



When you hear from Tim Wu that the Internet is dark, you know it's really dark. Wu, a professor in the Law School of Columbia University, is an idealist of the Internet in my eyes. An expert on media and technology, Wu was the person who coined the term "net neutrality" in a 2003 academic paper. Through his career, he has defended this founding principle of the Internet that allows all participants equal opportunities in receiving and distributing information, no matter who the participants are and what the information is.



Wu offered the depressing comment about the Internet last week at a panel discussion with New York Times reporter Amanda Hess held by the think tank New America regarding his new book The Attention Merchants: The Epic Scramble to Get Inside Our Heads.



The book is about how the media tries to profit from selling the attention of the general public to advertisers. It talks about the history dating back to Benjamin Day, the founder of New York Sun newspaper and the first "attention merchant" who realized in the 19th century that he could charge lower prices for newspapers to attract more readers, and then make money from the advertisers who needed the attention of the public.



And it talks about the present. That is, of course, about the Internet which has been sucking up more and more attention from the public with much stronger tricks than any traditional media.



Indeed, Wu said the inspiration for the book is from his own experience of lingering on the Internet for hours when he just wanted to spend a few minutes checking e-mails.



The vices of the Internet became a focus during the Q&A. That was when Wu declared the Internet has passed its innocent childhood, failed many optimistic expectations, and is now very dark.



But Wu offered some hope. Just like in the attention business, in which every few years, the public will feel fed up and there would be a period of rebellion, the Internet will be reconstructed into a better version when it gets to its darkest point.



Wu didn't specify when the rebellion against the Internet would come and what it would look like. But I feel I've already seen some precursors.



Fictional works like the sitcom Black Mirror and the film Her have already warned us about the aftermath of being too attached to the digital world. Cellphone manufacturers have already launched simple phones that may look like a smartphone but can only be used as a traditional phone. Even computer games like Pokemon Go were designed to pull us back to the real world.



We are also in a time when many people start to realize that Facebook "friends" and "likes" carry much less value than people assume. Offline social networks such as Meetup have been gaining traction. Dinner parties with perfect strangers are getting popular.



This seems to be going in the direction that Internet skeptics dreamed of. More interaction with the real world and real people is undoubtedly healthier than allowing oneself to grow into a 300-kilo hermit in front of a computer screen.



But this new trend doesn't help appease my concerns about the Internet because of a clear irony in it - most of the trendy offline social activities mimic online models.



From the ratings dinner party guests give to one another afterward which can decide whether you are still welcomed next time, to the you-name-it interest groups on Meetup that remind you of the categories on online shopping sites, the serendipity of becoming friends with a stranger you bump into has gone. Our recovered interaction with one another in the real world is more likely to be oriented by algorithm, just like it is on the Internet. Not to mention that all of these offline gatherings have to be organized on the Internet first.



But I always believe the curse of machines ruling the world takes two steps to realize. First, humans turn machines into a human. This, after Google's AlphaGo beat Korean champion Lee Sedol in a game of Go earlier this year, seems not too farfetched.



And then, the machine needs to turn humans into a machine. This, with all these offline activities from catching the Pokemons in a park with smartphones in hand to finding like-minded strangers to go to movies and dinners based on their online ratings, seems to have just started.



The author is a New York-based journalist.

