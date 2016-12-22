What’s popular on Sina Weibo this week

Are you up on what the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens are talking about? Take a moment and get the rundown of what's hot, what's trending, and what's drawing the most buzz on the Chinese blogosphere.



1.#What I want for Christmas# views: 610m







With Christmas just around the corner, it's no wonder that netizens are dropping less than subtle hints by posting their gift wish-lists online.



"I want my boyfriend to give me an apple, but something crystal would be best," wrote "Xiaodu" on Sina Weibo.



"I want to hug my boyfriend for 15 minutes and watch a movie with him," wrote Fangyuanyuan on Sina Weibo.



Advertisers have been even less subtle by ramping up product placement on popular live-streaming shows.



2.#Worst smog ever# views: 360m







At least 24 Chinese cities issued heavy smog alerts this week after suffering from the worst pollution levels in months.



Flights were canceled and deliveries delayed in Beijing after the city saw five days of stifling smog, which cleared out Wednesday night.



Many vented on social media, while others shared advice on air filters, smog masks and dietary changes to help deal with the smog.



3.#How long is your Spring Festival holiday?# views: 60m







Colleges in China are giving students an average 30 to 40 days for the upcoming Spring Festival Holiday, according to a People's Daily ranking.



Students at Shanghai Theater Academy and Xizang Minzu University top the list with 58 days of vacation, with Shougang Institute of Technology in Beijing getting only 21 days, according to the ranking released Thursday.



The ranking lists the winter vacations of 303 colleges across China for the Spring Festival.



4.#Guangzhou student throat slit# views: 53m







The body of a woman was found dead near a dormitory of a Guangzhou university on Tuesday night.



The victim, a student at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, was discovered with her throat slashed.



The prime suspect, a 36-year-old man surnamed Wang, was apprehended by police in an apartment compound, according to the Guangzhou Police's official Sina Weibo account.



5. #Woman foils mugger in chase through streets# views: 22m







A brave woman in Zhejiang Province risked life and limb to chase her mugger through the streets, stopping his getaway by crashing his e-bike.



The woman, surnamed Wang, was on her way to make a 24,000 yuan ($3,428) cash deposit on December 13 when the mugger snatched it and ran.



In video from multiple surveillance cameras, Wang can be seen chasing down the thief, eventually catching up with him as he gets on an e-bike.



Not wanting to let him get away, Wang jumped on the back and managed to cause the thief to crash.



Perhaps thinking it wasn't worth the trouble, the man returned the cash and bolted.



He was arrested early on December 14.



Global Times

