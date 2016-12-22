Headaches, insects and yachts; excuses for not filing British tax returns





"My tax return was on my yacht ... which caught fire" - just one of the dozens of unusual excuses the British government's tax collector said it receives each year from customers who fail to complete their returns on time.



"A wasp in my car caused me to have an accident and my tax return, which was inside, was destroyed," was another, while several blamed children, partners or colleagues for inadvertently destroying their forms.



"It's easy to see that some excuses for not completing a tax return on time can be more questionable than others," said Ruth Owen, HMRC Director General of Customer Services.



Generally, taxpayers who self-assess must meet a deadline on January 31 to pay outstanding sums.



The HMRC said it expects to receive around 11 million self-assessment return forms this year.



Reuters

