China rolls out rules to evaluate local government green efforts

China rolled out rules on Thursday to evaluate the green efforts of local governments.
Local governments will be evaluated on environment protection, resource utilization and public satisfaction with their work, by the National Bureau of Statistics, the National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Environmental Protection
, a central government statement said.
Meanwhile, central authorities will conduct a final review of local government performance on green growth and ecological development in the year after the current five-year plan period.
Local governments will be reviewed for their work on meeting standards in resource utilization and environmental protection outlined in the five-year development plan, and whether they fulfilled major ecological projects assigned by central government.
The review rules also highlight the importance of the general public's sense of gain in green growth.
Results of the review will be a key reference in the promotion of officials, and punishment for any wrongdoing, the statement said.