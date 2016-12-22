Myanmar to relax permanent residence application for foreigners, former citizens

Myanmar Vice President U Henry Van Thio said on Thursday that the government will relax permanent residence application for foreigners and former Myanmar citizens.



U Henry Van Thio, Chairman of the Management Committee for Permanent Residence System for Foreigners, made the remarks at a meeting in Nay Pyi Taw on the relaxation of some rules and regulations for the permanent residence in accordance with the international standards.



According to the existing 1982 Citizenship Law, dual citizenship is not allowed in Myanmar.



The former government had introduced regulations for permanent residence in 2014 to pave way for Myanmar nationals holding foreign citizenship to return and stay back in Myanmar permanently to enable them to do their businesses.



Those regulations were applied to scholars, experts, investors from other countries as well as foreigners whose spouses are Myanmar citizens.



The country granted permanent residence to 262 such categories of people out of 350 applicants from January 2015 to present. Scrutiny of the remaining applicants are underway, according to the vice president.

