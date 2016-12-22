Lloris to stay until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his contract until 2022, the Premier League club announced Thursday.



Lloris, 29, moved to White Hart Lane from Lyon in 2012 and has been a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side while also winning 85 caps for France.



He will be 35 by the time his fresh contract expires. He follows in the footsteps of striker Harry Kane and defender Jan Vertonghen, who earlier this month extended their contracts to 2022 and 2019, respectively.





