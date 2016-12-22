Driver who killed four at market detained

Beijing police have detained a man for improper driving after he drove a van into a Beijing market Wednesday, killing four and injuring 12 others, and the police said that they do not believe he was drunk, on drugs or intentionally caused the accident.
A 45-year-old resident from Zhangjiakou in North China's Hebei Province surnamed Xu was taken into custody after his van ran into a market at around 3 pm in Machikou township in Beijing's northern suburban Changping district, according to an announcement published on Thursday on the official Sina Weibo account of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau.
The 12 people injured in the accident have all been sent to a local hospital, and none of them are in a life-threatening condition, according to the announcement.
A further investigation is underway.
In a report on the accident published Wednesday, Reuters noted that China faces a threat from extremist militants in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region.
However, there is nothing in the evidence collected so far that suggests that the incident is related to terrorism.
