290 websites closed for online infringement

Chinese authorities handled 514 cases of online copyright infringement and shut down 290 websites during a July to November campaign, an official statement said Thursday.



A total of 4.67 million yuan (670,000 US dollars) of fines were levied for illegally downloads of movies and games, with 33 cases worth 200 million yuan taken to court.



An official from the National Copyright Administration said the campaign had improved the online copyright environment.

