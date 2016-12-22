China 'disappointed' by EU trade remedy extension

An official with the Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) on Thursday expressed disappointment with the European Union for its intention to extend trade remedy measures on Chinese photovoltaic (PV) products.
Continued anti-dumping and countervailing duties will hurt the interests of Chinese companies, the long-term benefits of the EU and the world's efforts to combat climate change, according to Wang Hejun, head of the MOC trade remedy and investigation bureau.
PV products carry great significance for all countries to address climate change, Wang said.
"EU should put an end to trade remedy measures against PV products as early as possible to turn the PV market back to normal," Wang added.
As important strategic and trade partners, China and the EU should do more to create a sound environment for world economic growth and combating climate change, he said.
On Tuesday, the European Commission disclosed documents that recommended keeping anti-dumping and countervailing duties that have been in effect for more than three years on Chinese products.