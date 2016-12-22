Draft standards could help development of cyberspace

The rolling out of cyber standards is a good thing, as it helps facilitate the communication of data in cyberspace, an expert said on Thursday, following the publication of a string of draft standards seeking public input on Tuesday.



The National Information Security Standardization Technical Committee, a standard-setting committee jointly supervised by the Standardization Administration of China and the Cyberspace Administration of China, on Tuesday released seven sets of draft standards related to cyber security and data privacy for public comment. The deadline for feedback is February 2, 2017.



Qin An, director of the China Institute of Cyberspace Strategy, said the standardization of data together with the governing of behavior of man are two components of cyberspace governance and will make cyberspace a better place.



"The standardization will help cyberspace grow economically, and facilitate cyberspace communication and data flow crossing national borders in an orderly manner," Qin told the Global Times on Thursday, noting that data standardization is also one of the hallmarks of what he called cyber civilization.



The standardization process is also the channel through which the State exercises its governance in cyberspace, noted Qin.



The new draft standards include information security technology on personal information security specifications and security capability requirements for Big Data services technique requirements.



