Chinese market can lift local PC makers

The grey cloud hanging over the personal computer sector has a silver lining. China's market for commercial PCs - as opposed to consumer PCs - is slated for steady growth in the coming years, lifting sentiment in an overall listless sector.



Nevertheless, rather than blowing the trumpet for an all-round rebound, the thawing of China's commercial PC market largely indicates careful optimism for the PC domain that needs to be given a sharper focus, and Chinese PC manufacturers that have struggled to stay afloat should well exploit the trend.



China's commercial PC market saw positive growth with shipments totaling 22.92 million units in the first three quarters of the year, a rise of 0.2 percent year-on-year, according to the latest statistics from US-based market research firm IDC. The country's commercial PC market is estimated to return to positive growth for the whole of 2016, an upward trend that IDC said in its top 10 predictions for China's commercial PC market next year will continue into 2017 with 2.2 percent growth. Over the next five years, commercial PC shipments in the country are projected to grow at a pace of 1-2 percent.



The rebound marks a reverse to the continued decline in commercial PCs in previous years and offsets the still weak demand for consumer PCs which have ceded in popularity to a variety of mobile devices, most notably smartphones.



Gartner, another US research firm, has pointed out two fundamental issues that PC manufacturers seem to be incapable of escaping from. In a statement in October, Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner, marked "the extension of the lifetime of the PC caused by the excess of consumer devices, and weak PC consumer demand in emerging markets" as the two points haunting PC manufacturers.



That means improvements in PC hardware and software that feature the newest processors and operating systems have failed to be innovative enough to make PCs consumers' top priority gadget. More worryingly, consumers in emerging markets where PC penetration is low seem to have simply skipped over PCs and gone directly to smartphones or phablets.



As such, even though there is a need for PC replacements given that roughly 500 million PCs in use across the globe are reportedly at least five years old, an upsurge in PC replacements can barely be taken for granted.



Having said that, the prevalence of mobile devices appears to be having less impact on the demand for commercial PCs. Rather, growing demand for high-performance PCs in workplaces is accelerating PC replacements. In an indication of an improved sentiment, IDC also predicted that enhancing production efficiency is set to become an important role for businesses looking to update PC products and that 15 percent of business users in China will be using Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system in 2017. PC manufacturers have apparently taken note of this, with Dell unveiling Chengming, a new line of China-customized desktops, at an event in Beijing in mid-December as it looks to appeal to local schools and businesses that are in need of digital upgrading.



Worth noting is that it makes more sense for domestic PC manufacturers, particularly Lenovo, to put an emphasis on the commercial arena.



The Chinese technology giant which acquired IBM's PC business back in 2005 and bought Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014 has held onto the top spot in the global PC shipment rankings since 2013. But it faces increasing challenges in defending its leading position, not to mention staying relevant in a mobile Internet era. Figures from IDC showed that Lenovo, while retaining its top position globally with a 21.3 percent market share in the third quarter of the year, was only slightly ahead of HP with a 21.2 percent share of the worldwide market. Dell, the world's third-largest vendor, had 15.8 percent market share, according to the data.



The shrinking margin in Lenovo's lead over HP and Dell merits particular attention as Lenovo saw a continued decline in shipments while its two rivals claimed a return to positive growth fueled by a rebound in the US market where Lenovo trails the two US-based vendors.



Therefore, the rebound in China's commercial PC market particularly offers an impetus for domestic PC vendors led by Lenovo, an arena they can't afford to lose ground in. That would require them to not only cater to a variety of industries with specifically designed products and solutions for each, but to also stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the latest technological trends, such as virtual reality to explore emerging business needs.



