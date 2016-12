Traditional falconry seen at local tourism festival in China's Jilin

During a local tourism festival, a hunter presents his goshawk in Jilin City of notheast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 22, 2016. Hunting with eagles is a traditional form of falconry among local ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

