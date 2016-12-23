Japan pays late UNESCO dues after Nanjing papers spat

Japan said on Thursday it has paid millions of dollars in UNESCO annual funding dues after holding back the payment over a World War II-era history row.



UNESCO last year agreed to China's request to include documents in its Memory of the World register recording atrocities by Japanese troops after the fall of the Chinese city of Nanjing 1937.



Japan had protested the listing and warned that it might pull its funding for the Paris-based organization. However, China has insisted that the listing is a crucial record of an important event in its history.



"All the filing materials that China submitted meet the screening criteria of the Memory of the World Register, especially the criteria on veracity and integrity. The filing process also meets the rules of UNESCO," Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.



Tokyo said it feared the memory project risked being politicized, and then failed to pay its dues on time earlier this year, but Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Tokyo made the contribution totaling 3.85 billion yen ($32.7 million) earlier this week.



Kishida told reporters Japan considered it "significant progress" that the Memory of the World registry system was under review.



The Nanjing Massacre is an exceptionally sensitive issue in the often-tense relations between Japan and China.





