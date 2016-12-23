Mystery investor plans to sell Donald Trump's childhood home

An anonymous investor has purchased US President-elect Donald Trump
's childhood home in Queens, New York, and will take it to auction next month in hopes of making a profit.
The Tudor-style home at 85-15 Wareham Place in Queens will hit the auction block on Jan. 17, three days before Trump will be sworn into office, Metro New York reported on Thursday, without identifying the buyer or disclosing how much the house was sold.
The residence was listed as Trump's address on his 1946 birth certificate and he lived there until his father built a larger house nearby, according to previous reports.
The Tudor-style home first hit the market in July for 1.65 million when its owners, Isaac and Claudia Kestenberg, decided to list it amidst their divorce. It was last listed with Laffey Real Estate for 1.25 million US dollars.