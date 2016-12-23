Trump urges US to veto UN resolution on settlements

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23 9:29:49





"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement.



"This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis," he added.



The 15-member Security Council would vote later on Thursday on the resolution drafted by Egypt which calls for Israel to immediate halt settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory.



However, according to local media which cited sources, the vote had already been postponed.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday urged the United States to veto a UN Security Council resolution seeking to halt Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory."As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement."This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis," he added.The 15-member Security Council would vote later on Thursday on the resolution drafted by Egypt which calls for Israel to immediate halt settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory.However, according to local media which cited sources, the vote had already been postponed.