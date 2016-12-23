Chinese premier stresses flood control

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
has stressed the need for improvement in flood control and disaster prevention.
In his instruction to the plenary meeting of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, Li expressed appreciation to all those participated in flood control and relief this year, which saw the most serious floods since 1998.
The country should push forward reforms to disaster prevention and relief strategies, strengthen disaster surveillance and emergency management and speed up post-disaster reconstruction and building of major water projects, Li said.
Vice Premier Wang Yang
, head of flood control, said at the meeting that efforts should be made to accelerate water conservancy and flood control capabilities in flood-prone cities.
Disaster prevention and risk reduction should be put at the forefront, Wang said, adding that China should establish early warning for rural flood and build more urban underground pipelines to avoid waterlogging.