EU agri-food exports increase over one year period

The European Union (EU) agri-food exports reached a value of 129.9 billion euros (135.8 billion US dollars) from November 2015 to October 2016, an increase of 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, the European Commission said on Thursday in its latest monthly report.



The export surplus for the 12-month period increased to more than 18 billion euros.



The latest figures showed that Japan has now overtaken Russia as the fourth most important export destination of EU agri-food products after the United States, China and Switzerland.



EU producers mainly export to Japan pork, wine and vermouth, cheese, spirits and liqueurs.

