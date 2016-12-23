EU agri-food exports increase over one year period

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23 9:43:24
The European Union (EU) agri-food exports reached a value of 129.9 billion euros (135.8 billion US dollars) from November 2015 to October 2016, an increase of 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, the European Commission said on Thursday in its latest monthly report.
The export surplus for the 12-month period increased to more than 18 billion euros.
The latest figures showed that Japan has now overtaken Russia as the fourth most important export destination of EU agri-food products after the United States, China and Switzerland.
EU producers mainly export to Japan pork, wine and vermouth, cheese, spirits and liqueurs.