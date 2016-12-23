Czech state attorney charges man for planning to join IS

Czech state attorney on Thursday filed charges against a young Czech man who for planning to join the Islamic State (IS) organisation, reported local media.



According to local media, the man, 21-year-old from Spalene Porici, west Bohemia, is the first Czech citizen detained for planning to join IS.



He may face a jail term of 12 to 20 years or life imprisonment of an exceptional sentence if he's convicted.



The man was reportedly detained at an international airport in Turkey in January 2016.



When he was detained, he had an one-way flight ticket to Gaziantep, a Turkish town from where those who want to join IS set out for the Syrian border. He also booked a vehicle to continue his journey to Turkish-Syrian border.



The reports say Turkish police returned him to the Czech Republic after he confessed to the Turkish police that he was on his way to Syria to join the IS.



The Czech police investigated the case for attempting to participate in organized group at the beginning and did not detain him, but later tightened up the investigation based on his testimony and finally decided to prosecute him for the terrorist attack in a preparation stage.



The court then took the man into custody in July 2016.

