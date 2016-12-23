Iran, France's Airbus finalize plane purchase deal

A major plane purchase deal between Iran and France's Airbus was finalized here on Thursday, Press TV reported.



The Airbus sealed the contract with Iran Air to sell 100 aircraft worth over 18 billion US dollars to the Islamic republic.



Farhad Parvaresh, chief executive officer of Iran Air, and Airbus President Fabrice Bregier finalized the accord, the report said, adding that the agreement involves 46 Airbus A320 planes, 38 A330 planes and 16 A350 XWB aircraft.



The deal is "a significant first step in the overall modernization of Iran's commercial aviation sector," Bregier said on Thursday, adding that it also covers pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management.



Parvaresh said the accord has paved the way "for more practical steps to follow for Iran Air's fleet renewal."



"Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration," he was quoted as saying.



Parvaresh said that Iran Air will receive seven or eight planes from Airbus in 2017.



The deal came a week after Iran Air finalized an agreement with the US Boeing to purchase 80 commercial planes.

