Russian student sentenced to four years for trying to join IS

The Moscow District Military Court on Thursday sentenced a female student who tried to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group to an imprisonment of four and a half years.



Varvara Karaulova, a former student of the Moscow State University, was detained in June 2015 by the Turkish authorities while attempting to cross into Syria through the Turkish border.



She fell in love with an IS jihadist fighting in Syria and was motivated to join the terrorist group.



Karaulova's lawyer said they have issued an appeal for the "unjustified" sentence.

