Tanzanian president names new chairman of electoral body

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Thursday appointed a Court of Appeal Judge the new chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).



A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House named the new NEC chairman as Semistocles Kaijage who replaced Damian Lubuva, whose term ended on Dec. 19.



The statement said Kaijage will chair the electoral body for five years beginning Dec. 20.



Magufuli also re-appointed retired Judge Hamid Mahmoud Hamid as NEC vice-chairman for the next five years. Hamid has served as NEC vice-chairman for the past five years.



According to Tanzania's constitution, responsibilities of NEC include registration of voters and supervision during the presidential and parliamentary elections.



The president has the power to appoint the chairman, vice-chairman and five other commissioners of the Commission.



The chairman and the vice-chairman have to be judges of the High Court or the Court of Appeal of Tanzania.

