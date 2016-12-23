Sudanese president threatens to militarily defeat rebellion

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday threatened to militarily defeat the rebellion if the armed groups refused to join the peace process.



"The cease-fire will elapse by end of current December, after which whoever refuses to respond to the peace call is only to blame himself," said al-Bashir when addressing a military training for the Sudanese army.



He reiterated the ability of the Sudanese army to militarily defeat the rebellion, saying "our forces will reach all rebel areas whether in the mountains or forests."



Al-Bashir declared last October extension of a cease-fire until the end of current December at all conflict areas in Sudan.



The Sudanese army has been fighting the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector at South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas since 2011 and the armed groups in Sudan's Darfur region since 2003.



Last August a newest round of peace talks collapsed between Khartoum and the SPLM rebels and Darfur armed groups.

