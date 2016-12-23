German police continue hunt for suspect in Christmas market attack

No arrest has yet been made as German police carried out raids on Thursday in search of a suspect allegedly responsible for the truck attack on a Christmas market in downtown Berlin, according to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office.



Frauke Kohler, spokeswoman for the office, said at a briefing on Thursday that first forensic result lead German authorities to assume that the suspect drove the truck used in the attack which left 12 people dead and dozens of other injured.



The German Interior Ministry confirmed that Tunisian Anis Amri's fingerprints were found inside the cabin of the truck that ploughed through the Christmas market around Berlin's landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.



Berlin police reportedly raided a mosque in the capital's Moabit district in search for Amri. The Berliner Zeitung Newspaper said the authorities used a stun grenade during the operation at the mosque, where the suspect had once stayed after arriving in Germany in July last year.



The mosque has been listed as a hub for radical Islamists by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, according to local media reports.



German authorities have issued a wanted poster, offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros (104,300 US dollars) for information leading to the capture of Amri. The suspect had been on the radar of local security forces since February.

