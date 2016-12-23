EU center detects multidrug-resistant TB among some migrants

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday that it found multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) among migrants in Europe.



In its latest risk assessment, ECDC said: "A cluster involving seven cases of multidrug-resistant MDR TB in asylum-seekers has been detected in Switzerland between February and August 2016. The same genetic information with the same drug resistance profile was detected in nine additional MDR TB cases in Austria, Germany and Sweden."



It said the seven cases of MDR TB were diagnosed in Switzerland among 15-19 year-olds from Somalia (5), Eritrea (1) and Ethiopia (1). The men had sought asylum at different points in time between December 2015 and June 2016.



In addition, as of Dec. 19, Germany reported six cases with the same genetic clone in asylum seekers from Somalia. Two cases of MDR TB with the same resistance profile were detected in Austria.



So far, no other epidemiological link has been identified. Based on whole genome sequencing analysis, the seven strains are genetically highly related and are likely part of a single molecular cluster, said ECDC.



"The available information from the cluster in Switzerland suggests a possible recent transmission. It is likely that the patients were infected either in their country of origin or in a place along their migration route to the country of destination," it said.



"The small number of cases detected so far suggests a limited risk that this outbreak could spread wider. However, more cases may occur in association with this cluster," the center added.



Currently, ECDC is working with all EU and EEA member states on identifying cases with an MDR TB strain showing the same genetic pattern.



The ECDC, headquartered in the Swedish capital since 2005, works with health authorities across Europe to fight infectious diseases.

