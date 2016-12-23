Passenger removed from flight for harassing daughter of US President-elect Trump

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23





"Your father is ruining the country," the passenger allegedly said to Trump before being removed from the plane, which was departing from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a report by entertainment news site TMZ.com.



"Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private," the man shouted at Trump.



Another passenger said that Trump ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons before the man was escorted off the flight. As he was removed, the man reportedly yelled, "You' re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?"



"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," JetBlue said in a statement. "If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight."



"In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight," the statement said.

