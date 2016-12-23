UN chief highlights importance of health sector employment in sustainable development

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Thursday highlighted health workforce as "a driver of growth" in achieving sustainable development goals, noting that 40 million new health worker jobs will be in demand by 2030.



"Changing populations will generate a demand for 40 million new health worker jobs by 2030. However, most of these jobs will be created in wealthier countries," said Ban in a message on the Report of the High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth.



He said that there could be a global shortfall of 18 million health workers to achieve and sustain universal health coverage, primarily in low and lower-middle-income countries, if no action was taken.



The high-level commission, established by Ban in March 2016, was tasked to make recommendations to stimulate and guide the creation of at least 40 million new jobs in the health and social sectors, and to reduce the projected shortfall of 18 million health workers by 2030. It launched the report earlier this week.



"I am pleased to welcome the Commission's Report on Health Employment and Economic Growth. The Ebola outbreak and the crisis in Syria have all too vividly illustrated the importance of protecting, supporting and investing in the health and social workforce," said Ban.



According to the report, investment on health workforce will boost global security against outbreaks and other emergencies, and help countries achieve the 2030 Agenda for poverty elimination, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, and decent work and inclusive economic growth.

