7 passengers killed in highway accident in Myanmar

At least seven passengers have been killed with many others injured in a highway bus accident on Yangon-Mandalay expressway, the official Global New Light of Myanmar said Friday.



The highway bus, owned by Mandalarmin Transportation, lost control and hit a bridge divider, diving into a creek Thursday.



The passengers along with the driver died on the spot.



The police and firefighters were urgently trying to rescue the injured passengers trapped in the vehicle, the report said.

