Dutch visitor deported by Myanmar for violating immigration rules

A Dutch national visitor has been deported back to the Netherlands by Myanmar immigration authorities for violating the country's visa rules and regulations which require cultural respect, official media reported Friday.



The Dutch named Klaas Haytema was released and deported Thursday after serving a three-month prison term in Mandalay correctional facility for the violation.



He was imprisoned since Oct. 6 on a charge of interfering with a religious ceremony by unplugging an amplifier broadcasting a late-night Buddhist sermon near a hotel he stayed at in Mandalay, the immigration authorities said.



Mandalay court has deported 18 foreigners so far.

