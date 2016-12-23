Nepalese parliament speaker reaffirms commitment to one-China policy

Nepalese Parliament Speaker Onsari Gharti has reaffirmed her country's commitment to the long-standing one-China policy, saying that the Himalayan nation will not allow any kind of anti-Chinese activities on its soil.



The parliament speaker made such remarks on Thursday when meeting a delegation of the Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress of China.



"The speaker expressed gratitude for China's support to Nepal's socio-economic development, hoping that it will be continuing in the future," Manohar Bhattarai, a senior official at the parliament, told the media.



Head of the visiting Chinese delegation Padma Choling, who is chairman of the Standing Committee of Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress, said China will continue its support to Nepal's socio-economic development in the future, saying that both countries have been enjoying excellent relations for decades.



He stressed on enhancing further cooperation and exchanges of visits between China and Nepal.



The Chinese delegation, which is on a three-day visit to Nepal, also called on Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi and Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat on Thursday.



The 18-member delegation is also scheduled to visit Nepal's lake city Pokhara and Lumbini, the birthplace of the Lord Buddha.

