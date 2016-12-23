Myanmar calls for seeking ways to overcome challenges in peace process

Myanmar's Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (JMC) has called for seeking ways to overcome challenges in the peace process and future plans in the new year, sources with the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) said on Friday.



The appeal was made on the second day of the JMC's plenary meeting at the NRPC on Thursday, involving the government and the signatories to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA).



JMC Secretary-2 Colonel Wunna Aung stressed the importance for demarcation of territories among all parties involved in the NCA.



Concerning the clashes between government troops and the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS)/Shan State Army (SSA) in southern Shan state, JMC Secretary-1 Shwe Khar clarified it as a minor incident as both sides received the tip of drug trafficking in the area.



Shwe Khar pointed out that the problem was caused by the lack of demarcation between the two entities and communications at the lower level.



Wunna Aung also said there would be no problem with personnel at the lower levels abiding by the code of conduct of the NCA.



Last weekend, the government troops clashed with the RCSS/SSA which was accused of trespassing into the government troops' restricted area.



The RCSS/SSA is one of the eight signatories to the NCA signed on Oct. 15, 2015.



While conducting area clearance operation in the east of Mongpying village tract in Shan state on Friday, the government troops were engaged in four incidents with some 30 members of the RCSS/SSA.



Meanwhile, the Myanmar government is arranging to hold national-level political dialogues with armed groups soon and regional dialogues to be launched first in Kayin state, Tanintharyi region and Nay Pyi Taw Councils which are deemed to be ready to host the dialogues.

