Nomination for HK SAR chief executive election to begin on Feb. 14

Candidates nomination for the coming Chief Executive Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to start on Feb. 14, 2017, the Electoral Affairs Commission said.



According to notices published Friday by the Electoral Affairs Commission, the nomination period will run from Feb. 14 to March 1.



Madam Justice Carlye Chu Fun-ling, Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal of the High Court, has been appointed by the Electoral Affairs Commission as the Returning Officer for the election.



The Chief Executive Election will be held on March 26, 2017.



According to the Chief Executive Election Ordinance, a Hong Kong SAR permanent resident, who is a Chinese citizen with no right of abode in any foreign country, has reached 40 years of age and has ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for a continuous period of not less than 20 years, is eligible for nomination as a candidate.



A candidate's nomination must be subscribed by not less than 150 members of the Election Committee, a broadly representative committee composed of 1,200 members from different sectors who were elected earlier this month.

