Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"A man wearing a mask and gloves, threatened me to give him money."So said a woman surnamed Wei who was injured by a man who broke into her house at night. Wei said that on December 11, her husband told her that he would work overtime so Wei left the door unlocked waiting for her husband to get home. However, when she was sleeping with her five-year-old daughter, a man broke in with a knife. Wei was stabbed in the belly after she told the man she had no money. She screamed when the man attempted to hurt her daughter. Wei's father, who lived downstairs, heard the noise and helped control the man. Wei was seriously injured, her daughter and father were slightly scratched. Police detained the man. He is 27 years old and comes from Ji'ning, Shandong Province. He told the police that he owed a lot of money to the bank, which caused him to start robbing. (Source: The Qilu Evening News)